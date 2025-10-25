Lancashire Police have issued an update on their search for Simon Eaves, 41.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Simon, who was last seen in the village of Gregson Lane near Bamber Bridge on Thursday morning (October 23), with Preston Police saying that they have reason to believe that Simon may have travelled to the Forest of Bowland area in his Blue Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle, with the registration plate FJ11 TWF has since been located in the Causeway, Hole House Lane area, but enquiries to find Simon are very much ongoing.

Preston Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the vehicle to get in touch.

Simon Eaves, 41, is missing and was last seen in the Aldersleigh Crescent area of Preston yesterday morning. His car was later found near Stocks Reservoir in the Forest of Bowland | Lancashire Police

Simon has been reported missing before, most recently in June, and police say they are “really concerned about him”.

His wife Sarah said his car was tracked by ANPR cameras to Gisburn, 30 miles away, at 11.40am yesterday. His car, a blue Ford Fiesta, was later discovered parked in the area near Stocks Reservoir.

A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Simon Eaves, he is missing, and we are really concerned about him. Simon, 41, was last seen in the Aldersleigh Crescent area of Preston yesterday morning.

“He is 5ft 8in with dark brown hair, and a dark brown beard with a moustache. He has distinctive tattoos on his left arm. If you see Simon, please call 999 and let us know as soon as you can.

“If you have information that could assist us in finding Simon please contact 101 quoting log 1051 of October 23.”