Lancashire Police search for missing Preston woman Krystina Shimincziuk

A police search is under way for a 73-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Preston last night.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Krystina Shimincziuk was last seen in the Oakbrook Drive area of Cottam at around 6.45pm on Tuesday (October 17).

Lancashire Police say officers are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare” and are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

Krystina is described as 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair, a large build and usually wears glasses. She’s believed to be wearing a black coat, but no further details on her clothing are known.

Krystina Shimincziuk, 73, is missing from her home in Preston. She was last seen in the Oakbrook Drive area of Cottam at around 6.45pm on Tuesday (October 17)
A police spokesperson said: “We are now concerned for Krystina’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen Krystina or have any information, please call us on 101 or email force[email protected] quoting log 1509 of October 17.

“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”

