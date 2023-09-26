Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police said the two men “acted very bravely” after they helped the girl, who appeared in a distressed state on a bridge over the M6 on Monday afternoon (September 25).

The pair stayed with her while emergency services rushed to the scene and police halted traffic in both directions on the motorway below.

“I saw one man had climbed over the other side of the bridge railing and was very bravely holding onto her,” said one eyewitness. “He was literally hanging off the bridge to keep her from falling.”

The man was then joined by another passerby on a bicycle, who also climbed over the railing to help, while others gathered on the carriageway below to offer their support and encouragement to the girl and her rescuers.

One of the men, Darren Manley, said: “It was just a case of being in the right place at the right time. I didn’t do anything that anyone else wouldn’t have done, and I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Brave Darren also acknowledged the efforts of around a dozen members of the public who joined him on the bridge and the motorway below, as they tried to “calm her and talk her down”.

The girl was brought to safety and the two men left without giving their details. Lancashire Police said it would like the pair to get in touch so they can be thanked for their selfless actions.

A police spokesperson said: "Two members of the public acted very bravely to help a teenage girl who was in distress on a bridge over the M6 at Leyland. The two men left the scene without giving their details and we are asking them to get in contact so they can be thanked for their actions."