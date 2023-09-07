Lancashire Police say they are “really concerned” about a 25-year-old man missing from Royal Preston Hospital
Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old man.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Robert Gregory is missing from home and police say they are “really concerned about him.”
Robert, who has links to Chorley, was last seen at around 10.25pm yesterday evening (September 6) at Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane in Preston.
He is 6ft 1in tall, with red hair in a mullet style, and was last seen wearing a blue hoody, yellow t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and blue trainers.
If you see Robert, or have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting log number 1767 of August 6 2023.
For immediate sightings, 999.