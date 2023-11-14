News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police say 578 people arrested for criminal damage since launch of Operation Centurion

Lancashire Police have hailed the success of a county-wide operation which saw more than 500 arrests in just three months.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Nov 2023, 20:11 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 20:30 GMT
The police say 578 people were arrested for criminal damage since launch of Operation Centurion between July and the end of October this year.

Police said in a statement: “Criminal damage is a blight on our communities.

"Since the launch of Op Centurion in July, by Commissioner Andrew Snowden and Lancashire Police, until the end of October, officers have arrested 578 people for criminal damage across Lancashire.”

The figures did not include court prosecutions.

To report ASB in your area visit https://orlo.uk/jJDWH