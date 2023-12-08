Lancashire Police say they are “really concerned for [the] welfare” of a missing young woman in Leyland as they ask for the public’s help to find her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jessica Kemp – who has links to Leyland, Preston and Bamber Bridge – is currently missing from home and was last seen on Springfield Road, Leyland at 13:30pm on 07/12/23.

When Jessica was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit pants with black trainers and a multicoloured backpack with string pulls at the top.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Jessica Kemp, who is currently missing from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as 5"4, of medium build, with short multicoloured yellow and blue hair, as well as multiple tattoos on arms, legs and back.

Jessica also has both eyebrows pierced, both sides of nose pierced, septum and lip piercings and both ears have several piercings.