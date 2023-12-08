News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police “really concerned for [the] welfare” of a missing woman in Leyland

Lancashire Police say they are “really concerned for [the] welfare” of a missing young woman in Leyland as they ask for the public’s help to find her.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:16 GMT
Jessica Kemp – who has links to Leyland, Preston and Bamber Bridge – is currently missing from home and was last seen on Springfield Road, Leyland at 13:30pm on 07/12/23.

When Jessica was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit pants with black trainers and a multicoloured backpack with string pulls at the top.

This is Jessica Kemp, who is currently missing from home.
She is described as 5"4, of medium build, with short multicoloured yellow and blue hair, as well as multiple tattoos on arms, legs and back.

Jessica also has both eyebrows pierced, both sides of nose pierced, septum and lip piercings and both ears have several piercings.

If you have any information that could help police find Jessica, please contact us on 101 quoting log LC-20231207-1060. For immediate sighting call 999.