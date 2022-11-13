James Riley, 27, who is based in the south division has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court tomorrow accused of attempted murder. At approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, November 10, police were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We can confirm that a serving Lancashire police officer has been charged following an incident in Greater Manchester. An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police. He has been suspended from duty and we have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Lancashire police officer James Riley, 27, has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman and will appear before Manchester Crown Court tomorrow