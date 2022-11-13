News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

A Lancashire police officer charged with the attempted murder of a woman will face court tomorrow.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

James Riley, 27, who is based in the south division has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court tomorrow accused of attempted murder. At approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, November 10, police were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We can confirm that a serving Lancashire police officer has been charged following an incident in Greater Manchester. An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police. He has been suspended from duty and we have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Anyone with information should contact police at www.gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log number 3661 of 10/11/22.

