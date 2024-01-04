Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as a woman shared a post to social media claiming she believed her and her friends were spiked at a bar on two different occasions.

Issuing a warning to others, the woman said her and her friend had recently attended the bar and had been injected multiple times causing them to black out and have no recollection of where they were or what had happened and had spent their weekend in hospital due to this.

She added the same thing happened to another friend on New Year’s Eve who also got injected in the same place and urged everyone to be careful and vigilant and to stay with friends.

Spiking can be done in different forms including putting alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body and needle spiking

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that they had been made aware of the incidents.

They said: “We have received reports of assault from two women aged in their 20s, on December 30.

“The reports are being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting either log 0502 of January 2, 2024 or log 0626 of January 2, 2024.

What a needle spike to the skin may look like

What is spiking/needle spiking?

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge. This is illegal even if no other offence is committed.

People can also be the victims of ‘needle spiking’, which is injecting someone with drugs without their consent.

What are the signs that you have been spiked by injection?

A small red bump, pinprick, drawing blood from a small hole, scratching or pinching sensation are the symptoms of spiking by injection.

As a result, you may suddenly feel like you've been drugged even after a few drinks. Your body's fear response may in turn cause memory loss, dizziness, trembling, abdominal pain and a reduced sense of control.

What to do if you think you’ve been spiked?

If you or your friends start to feel strange or unwell then you should get help and seek medical advice straight away.

If you think you have been a victim of spiking, contact the police immediately. This allows appropriate tests and enquiries to be conducted.

In an emergency, always dial 999, or 101 to report it to the police. We need to know about every possible spiking so we can investigate, even if no other crime has taken place. If you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff, who will be able to help and support you.

If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about after being spiked, call 111. If you think you’ve been sexually assaulted, go to your nearest sexual assault referral centre (SARC) for specialist care and support.

If you’ve been affected by crime and you need confidential support or information, you can also call Victim Support on 0808 16 89 111.

What happens when you get tested?

A non-invasive urine sample is taken. Some drugs leave the body in a very short time (within 12 hours), so it’s important to test as soon as possible. Other drugs remain in the body longer, so testing will be considered up to seven days after the incident.

The test is the most effective way of finding out whether you have been spiked. If you are tested in a hospital or by your GP, you will need to also have a police test, as this is what can be used as evidence to support charges or convictions.

What happens next?

The test results will come back in three weeks and police will keep you updated on progress.

What are the police currently doing about spiking?

Officers are visiting licensed premises, conducting walk arounds, checking CCTV is working, speaking to staff and management, as well as engaging with people, offering reassurance and advice.

They are also working with partners including local councils, Public Health, licensing and universities as part of their policing approach.

What is Ask for Angela?

The Ask for Angela scheme aims to reduce sexual violence and vulnerability by providing customers with a non-descript phrase they can use to get the attention of staff members who can help separate them from the company of someone with whom they feel unsafe due to that person's actions, words or behaviour.

