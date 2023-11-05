Lancashire Police increasingly ‘concerned’ for missing Lancaster man not seen for two days
and live on Freeview channel 276
Authorities launched an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a man known as Rafal on November 3 after the man in question was reported missing from his home. Since then, no information has arisen leading to his being located and he is still missing.
Police now say they are ‘concerned for his welfare’ and are once again asking the public for help finding him.
Rafal was last seen at Mainway, Lancaster. He was wearing a black jumper with white 'warning explicit content' on the chest, grey jacket with a yellow pocket on the chest and right waist, grey/black tracksuit bottoms, and possibly another plain grey jacket.
He is described as a large male with a stocky build. He has a freshly shaved head with a scar on the back of his head and a wound on his head also.
If you have any information that could help find Rafal, please contact the police on 101 quoting LC-20231103-0773. For any immediate sightings please call 999.