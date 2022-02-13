Lancashire Police ask for help finding missing ex-firearms officer and submariner from Burscough
Police are asking anyone who has seen Steven Prentice to come forward.
Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to the public to help them find missing 51-year-old retired Police Firearms Instructor Steven Prentice from Burscough.
Steven was last seen in the early hours of today (Sunday, February 13) in the Mill Lane area of the town, and police say they are "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare".
Steven, who also spent 10 years in the Submarine Service in the Royal Navy, is described as 6ft 3ins tall with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and brown boots.
He has links to Ormskirk and Skelmersdale in Lancashire and the Maghull area of Merseyside.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01695 566160 or 101 quoting log 0062 of today (February 13).