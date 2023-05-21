Shannon Canning was reported missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Aspokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “She’s been reported to us as missing from home and we’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking for the public’s help. Shannon is missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon is described as 5'2, of slim build with auburn/brown shoulder length hair and tattoos on her stomach, neck and arms. It is believed she was wearing a light blue vest crop top, a hoodie, pants, and white Nike trainers when last seen.

Lancashire Police are really concerned for 24-year-old Shannon Canning who was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, and are asking the public for their help