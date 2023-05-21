News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Great Manchester Run 2023: Results from 10k and half-marathon races
Great Manchester Run 2023: Everything you need to know
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell

Lancashire Police are “really concerned” for missing 24-year-old Shannon Canning

Lancashire Police are “really concerned” as to the whereabouts of a 24-year-old who has been missing since Friday.

By Emma Downey
Published 21st May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

Shannon Canning was reported missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Aspokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “She’s been reported to us as missing from home and we’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking for the public’s help. Shannon is missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shannon is described as 5'2, of slim build with auburn/brown shoulder length hair and tattoos on her stomach, neck and arms. It is believed she was wearing a light blue vest crop top, a hoodie, pants, and white Nike trainers when last seen.

Lancashire Police are really concerned for 24-year-old Shannon Canning who was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, and are asking the public for their helpLancashire Police are really concerned for 24-year-old Shannon Canning who was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, and are asking the public for their help
Lancashire Police are really concerned for 24-year-old Shannon Canning who was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, and are asking the public for their help
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to police on 101 quoting log 0078 of Friday, May 19. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancasterNike