Lancashire Police appeal for help finding missing South Ribble teenager with links to the Fylde Coast
A teenager from South Ribble with links to the Fylde Coast has been misisng for over a week now.
14-year-old Jack from Walton-Le-Dale was last seen on Selkirk Drive at 6pm on 25th March 2025.
Since he was reported as missing, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but Lancashire Police now asking forthe public’s help.
Jack was last seen wearing black joggers, a black zip-up jacket and black air max trainers but he may be wearing a second pair of joggers.
He is 6ft 6 tall with brown wavy hair and has a large scar on his left cheek.
Jack has links to St Annes, Blackpool and Cumbria.
If you can help police find Jack, call 101 quoting log 1523 of 25th March.
