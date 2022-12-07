Lancashire photographer snaps this astonishing moonrise over Rivington Pike and wants to find person pictured

Lee Mansfield took the photo at 3.20pm on Tuesday December 6 as he walked near the Pike. He said: “Not only is the Moon interesting, you can see a figure sat down on one of the benches – I would love to find this person to send a copy of the photo.” If it’s you please email him via his website at www.LeeMansfield.co.uk Lee is based in Burnley with a passion for Landscape, Seascape, Nightscape, Moon/Sun and Long Exposure photography. He travels across the UK to capture the perfect moment and in 2022, won the Lancashire Life reader photographer of the year award. His love of photography began in the 1980s, when he received his first 35mm camera.