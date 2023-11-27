Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beaver Moon is the penultimate full moon of 2023 and was visible on Monday (November 27).

The Beaver Moon is not a supermoon, but rather a full one.

12 full moons are seen in a year but, around every two to three years, there are 13 full ones during a calendar year. This August, we witnessed a Blue Moon.

A full Beaver Moon rising over Rivington Pike (Photo taken by Lee Mansfield)

Lee Mansfield took this photo 1.5 miles away using a 600mm lens, making the moon look huge.

Lee is based in Burnley and has a passion for landscape, seascape, nightscape and long exposure photography.

He travels across the UK to capture the perfect moment, and in 2022 he won the Lancashire Life reader photographer of the year award.

His love of photography began in the 1980s, when he received his first 35mm camera.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

Astronomers have speculated that the Beaver Moon received its name from mid-autumn being the best time to set beaver traps ahead of swamps freezing – to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.