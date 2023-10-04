News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire photographer achieves royal recognition

A photographer from Lancaster has received official recognition from The Royal Family in honour of his recent achievements in the field of photography.
By Joshua BrandwoodContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
As a proud Lancastrian who has faced personal battles with mental health in recent years, I am overjoyed to share this accomplishment as a powerful testament to the potential of determination and passion. I hold a firm belief that regardless of one's background or abilities, dreams can be transformed into reality.

My journey into photography commenced a few years ago as a therapeutic hobby, providing solace from the stresses of daily life. Initially, my lens captured the vibrancy of festivals and the musical talents of artists like Anne Marie, Craig Charles, Gok Wan, Bastille, and Bez, among others. Later, I ventured into sports photography, securing the position of club photographer for Lancaster FC.

However, my aspiration to delve into royal photography persisted. Last Friday, I received a breakthrough when Buckingham Palace granted me permission to capture HRH Princess Royal during the re-dedication of the Southport War Memorial.

Joshua Brandwood taking snaps at Lancaster Castle. Photo: Brandwood PhotographyJoshua Brandwood taking snaps at Lancaster Castle. Photo: Brandwood Photography
I am overjoyed to announce that Buckingham Palace was so impressed with my work that they featured my images on the official Royal Family social media platforms. These photographs reached a staggering audience of over 18 million people, amassing more than 40,000 likes and a wave of positive comments.

This accomplishment fills me with gratitude and reinforces the belief that dreams, no matter how ambitious, can be achieved with determination and passion.

