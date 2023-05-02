And Jordan Jones’ family have thanked those whose fundraising efforts mean she may at least have a chance of a better quality of life – thanks to special treatment not available on the NHS.

Fundraisers at a charity night helped top up a fund to an impressive £6,000 which can allow the treatment to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would-be police officer Jordan, 25, of Freckleton, was once one of Lancashire’s top young cadets with a bright future in the police force.

Jordan Jones has been left devastated by a brain tumour

The fit and healthy student was the first female High Sheriff Cadet in Lancashire and was excelling in a policing and criminology at university.

But her life has been turned upside down because of the tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more: Blackpool dentist suspended over claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour

in May 2021 a spell of blurred vision and a visit to the opticians led to a devastating diagnosis – Jordan had a brain tumour which was inoperable.

Jordan Jones was one of Lancashire's top police cadets

It has now taken most of her sight, with only has 20 per cent vision in one eye and no vision in the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She needs a wheelchair as walking tires her out and gets her out of breath, as the tumour triggered a series of other health setbacks – a stoke, a series of seizures and then the discovery that Jordan also has epilepsy.

And the steroids which Jordan is using to treat the tumour have caused her weight to balloon, which gives her added discomfort and affect her mobility.

What is the special treatment?

Although there is no cure, Jordan’s mum Sarah Copestake says a medicine called Avastin would be able to reduce the swelling in her daughter’s brain without some of the side effects of the steroids she is currently on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, because it is usually used to treat colon cancer, it is not licensed to treat brain tumours.

Community nurse Sarah, 47, who now lives in Ashton, Preston, says the treatment is not available at Royal Preston Hospital – so she is fundraising to be able to pay for it privately.

Jordan is now able to undergo two sessions of treatment this month, at the Beardwood Hospital in Blackburn.

What they said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “Some very kind-hearted supporters helped us stage a fundraising night at the Chequers venue in Warton.

"There was a raffle and some live music by Maria Bass, Maisie Brook and a band called Shiver, while a lady called Tishy Walsh helped organise the raffle.

"The night raised £2,100 and together with the GoFundMe page the total is £6,631.

"I’d just like to thank everyone who helped, it was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will do anything to help my daughter, all this has been really tough for her but she has been incredibly brave.”