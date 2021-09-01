Lancashire Mind’s 600 September Challenge starts today

Running throughout the whole of September, Lancashire Mind are challenging people to run, walk or cycle 600 miles in one month to help raise vital funds for its mental health services.

Supporters can take on the challenge themselves or team up as a group, and they have until September 31st to log their distance and raise as much money as possible through online sponsors.

The Lancashire Mind JustGiving page states: “We know the last year has been difficult for everyone, not just those experiencing poor mental health, and we know that now more than ever, local people need the help of Lancashire Mind.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you up to the challenge? Register now!

Lancashire Mind is a mental health charity which campaigns for greater mental wellbeing across the local area, and was formed in 2010 following the joining of three local Minds; Chorley and South Ribble, Blackburn with Darwen, and Blackpool, Fylde and North Lancashire.

The charity provides the tools to help people of all ages manage and improve their mental wellbeing, from teaching awareness in schools, to providing one-to-one coaching sessions and even providing housing to help people return to independent living.

Last year, they worked directly with 12,000 children and adults in Lancashire, and reached thousands more through phone calls, emails and social media.

So far, across all the teams involved in the challenge, £485 has been raised for Lancashire Mind.

The Mind Federation is a national organisation with 125 local charity branches, many of which are also taking part in the 600 September Challenge.