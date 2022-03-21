For David Wilson homes donated £200 worth of books to Barnacre Primary in Longridge as part of its World Book Day celebrations.

The school is close to the developer’s Inglewhite Meadow, and received a number of reading books to assist with independent reading.

World Book Day celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, its mission from the beginning being to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Pupils of Barnacre Primary School with donated books from David Wilson Homes

Philippa Stewart, sales director at David Wilson North West, said: “As a leading developer it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.