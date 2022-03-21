Lancashire homebuilder gifts books to primary school
Pupils of a Preston school have plenty of reading material to be getting on with after a surprise windfall.
For David Wilson homes donated £200 worth of books to Barnacre Primary in Longridge as part of its World Book Day celebrations.
The school is close to the developer’s Inglewhite Meadow, and received a number of reading books to assist with independent reading.
World Book Day celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, its mission from the beginning being to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child the opportunity to have a book of their own.
Philippa Stewart, sales director at David Wilson North West, said: “As a leading developer it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.
“Barnacre Primary School is working hard to support its pupils in and out of the education environment, and we are happy to support them with the development of their reading skills and confidence.”