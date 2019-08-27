Lancashire Fire and Rescue teams up with the Prince's Trust to give young people 12 week "Team Programme"

Have your say

The Prince's Trust and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are now accepting applications from young people for their 12 week "Team Programme".

The next session of the project, which runs three times a year, will begin on Monday, September 9, 2019 at South Shore fire station.

Adam Hollett from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, left, and Mayor of Preston Coun Trevor Hart, right, presents Tarag, centre, with his certificate in 2018.

Statistics from The Prince's Trust show that more than 70% of participants go on to find jobs, training, or further education.

During the 12 week programme young people will face a series of challenges, including a work placement, First aid, Food Hygiene,and Fire Safety training.

Participants will spend four days at a residential activity centre, and undertake a project based in the local community.

After learning the importance team work, they will then stage a presentation and recount their experiences at the end of the programme.

What do former participants say?

‘The programme has opens doors that never thought would be available to me and it has changed my life for the better.’ - Matty

‘The smaller classroom size and the support you get from the team leaders has really helped with my anxiety.’ - Lucy

‘At first I was put off by the residential, but it was the best thing I’ve ever done.’ - Beth

‘Before the Prince’s Trust I had no friends or motivation to go out the house. The programme has helped me turn my life around and now I am doing an apprenticeship in something I enjoy.’ - Darren

‘The team leaders never give up on you, they genuinely want you to succeed.’ - Abbey

The Prince's Trust says the whole project is built to help young people build up the skills and confidence they need to move forward with their lives.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the website here, call 0800 842 842, or text "CALL ME" to 07983 385418.