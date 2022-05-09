This month, they will be holding numerous recruitment events, with applications then opening on Wednesday June 1 and closing on Monday June 20.

On-call firefighters live or work within five minutes of a station and respond by a pager.

Like their full-time colleagues, on-call firefighters are trained to deal with a wide range of situations and incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter Sam Elkins.

Applicants must:• Be aged over 18.• Have a good level of all-round fitness.• Have a good standard of eyesight and hearing.• Commit to a weekly two-hour training session.• Have the enthusiasm, time and commitment to participate fully in this essential emergency service.

LFRS will be holding recruitment days at stations around the county for potential applicants to drop in, ask questions, meet the crew and find out more.

All dates can be found below:

Preesall Fire Station Family Open Day: Saturday May 7, 10am–1pm

St Annes Fire Station Family Open Day: Saturday May 14, 11am–3pm

Ormskirk Fire Station Recruitment Night: Wednesday May 18, 5pm –7pm

Bamber Bridge Fire Station Recruitment Night: Wednesday May 18, 5pm –8pm

Wesham Fire Station Recruitment Night: Wednesday May 18, 5pm –8pm

Wesham Fire Station Family Open Day: Saturday May 21, 11am–3pm

Ormskirk Fire Station Recruitment Day: Saturday May 21, 10am –2pm

St Annes Fire Station Recruitment Night: Monday May 23, 5pm –8pm

Morecambe Fire Station Recruitment Night: Thursday May 26, 4pm –8pm

Lytham Fire Station Family Open Day: Saturday May 28, 11am–3pm