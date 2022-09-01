Lancashire Federation of Women's Institute’s Country Show returns after three years
After a three year break, the Annual Lancashire Federation of Women’s Institute’s (LFWI) County Show is back to showcase hundreds of exhibits.
The popular event will be held over a two-day period this month at Garstang Country Hotel where visitors will see a wide range of exhibits from age three upwards.
These will include art, honey, handcrafted items, cookery, sugar craft, creative writing – a short story, floral art and horticulture, plus many more exhibits all made to the high standards of the WI.
Each year there is one category the public is asked to vote for – the Betty Sanderson Memorial Trophy.
When you receive your entry ticket, you will be offered a voting token. On reaching the ‘gathering of witches’ display, visitors can place their token in the receptacle in front of their favourite witch.
At the end of the show the member who made the winning entry will be awarded the trophy.
This Craft and Produce Show is probably one of the best in the country with exquisitely beautiful exhibits, some of which you may not have seen before.
It is a day full of wonder and surprise for all ages and, after you have walked round once, take an opportunity to have a rest in the restaurant for a meal or a snack. Another walk through the rooms is recommended as it is guaranteed you will have missed something!
Open to the public for a fee of £5, the event will be held on Wednesday, September 21 from 10am until 9pm and Thursday 22 from 10am until 5.30pm.