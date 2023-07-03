The Cottams and the Whittakers, who live across East Lancashire, have worked in a variety of nursing and support roles spanning three generations.

Rachel Cottam, 29, who currently works for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft) but has also worked as a medical photographer at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, said: “It’s quite surprising when you add up just how many years we have worked for the National Health Service, but we are all extremely proud, especially as we can say we each played our part in what is 75 years of history and an institution which has helped so many people.

"Times may have changed but one thing remains; the NHS means so much to my family and we are delighted to have been involved.”

The Cottam family. Martin Cottam, Rachel Cottam, Elaine Cottam and Matt Cottam on Rachel’s university graduation day.

Rachel, who has had eight years employed in the NHS, worked at LSCft in frontline mental health liaison roles, before putting her creative photography and writing skills to work in the Communications Team, where she plays a vital role in ensuring service users, staff and the public know about the important work of the Trust.

She was inspired to join the NHS after seeing her mum, Elaine, work as a midwife and her dad, Martin, in an engineering role.

Elaine Cottam spent 34 years in the NHS, starting as a nurse in 1986 before completing her midwifery training in 1990 and working as a midwife at Royal Blackburn Hospital for 12 years. From 2002 until 2008, she then went to work for LSCft in treatment rooms and was a sexual health clinic nurse. She then moved on to deliver immunisations in secondary schools and now works as a lead nurse for a private healthcare provider.

Martin Cottam began his NHS career age 16 as an apprentice electrician in 1985 at the former Queen’s Park Hospital, which later led him to become a Medical Technical Officer in the newly developing field of electronics and biomedical engineering. He has spent 38 years in the NHS, currently working at East Lancashire Teaching Hospitals as a Clinical Engineering Operations Manager and Medical Device Safety Officer.

Martin added: “It’s not just about what we have given to the NHS, it has given us so much more. I personally have spent my whole working career in the service and despite seeing a lot of changes over the years, I can say that people remain as dedicated to giving their very best for the good of their patients, families and colleagues.”

Rachel’s brother, Matt Cottam, has spent the last decade working in East Lancashire Hospitals’ equipment library but is now working in the maintenance department.

Her auntie Julie Whittaker was employed in the NHS for 40 years, starting as a nurse, moving to adult intensive care, before becoming a general children’s nurse. In 1999, she became a midwife, retiring in 2018. Her dedication to helping others has continued, as she now volunteers at East Lancashire Hospice.

Pauline Whittaker, worked for 13 years at the Blackburn Birth centre as a health care assistant in midwifery services, while her cousin, Beckie, is currently employed as the Joint Head of Digital Communications for East Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.