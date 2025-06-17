Lancashire: Amazing moment woman feeds melon to wild fallow deer
Amazing footage shows the moment a woman fed pieces of melon to a fallow deer.
They called the visit from the deer an “incredible experience”.
The footage was recorded in Gisburn, Lancashire.
They said: “We heard a noise outside and saw this beautiful wild deer. So we invited him up and gave him some food. It was the most incredible experience. We have had some local deer that live in the area but we’ve never had one visit and we were surprised at how docile this one was."
