Lancashire: Amazing moment woman feeds melon to wild fallow deer

By Jessica Martin
Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:34 BST
Watch the fantastic moment a woman was visited by a wild fallow deer in Lancashire.

Amazing footage shows the moment a woman fed pieces of melon to a fallow deer.

They called the visit from the deer an “incredible experience”.

The footage was recorded in Gisburn, Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Video Elephantplaceholder image
Video Elephant | Video Elephant

They said: “We heard a noise outside and saw this beautiful wild deer. So we invited him up and gave him some food. It was the most incredible experience. We have had some local deer that live in the area but we’ve never had one visit and we were surprised at how docile this one was."

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.

Related topics:LancashireFoodAnimals
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice