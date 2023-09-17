Lancashire Encounter festival 2023: 17 pictures from Preston's annual cultural event with dancers and street performers including Timeless
These were the scenes at Lancashire’s “fun and thoughtful” Encounter Festival this Saturday.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
The cultural display, which is staged every other year is designed to celebrate the breadth of the county’s talent, takes place between 15th and 17th September.
On Saturday, festival-goers were able to enjoy free outdoor theatre shows at both Preston Bus Station and the Flag Market.
These included the captivating ‘Timeless' – a daredevil theatre show involving four performers balancing on a 7m high rotating hourglass.
Visitors also took part in workshops and activities.
