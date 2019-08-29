Lancashire driver in the final of a driving competition - at the age of just 10!

Ten-year-old Myles Taylor has made the final of a national driving competition – despite being seven years away from being able to get his driving licence.

The youngster from Lytham St Annes will be one of 20 finalists in his age category at the Young Driver Challenge 2019.

The event is run by Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons. Pupils drive dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas on private land with a fully-qualified instructor and learn the skills needed to be a safe and responsible driver.

Myles, a pupil at AKS Lytham, has had several lessons at the scheme’s Wigan and Manchester venues, and is looking forward to competing at the competition’s final at the NEC in Birmingham next Saturday (September 7).

Myles said: “I really love cars and I couldn’t wait to turn 10 and start having lessons!

“The lessons are really fun but they are also teaching me lots about how to control the car and hopefully be a really good driver.

“I just wish the lessons didn’t go so quickly!

“I’ve been doing lots of practice for the Challenge final - it would be brilliant if I won.”

Finalists will compete in a number of driving challenges, with prizes including £200, 10 one-hour Young Driver lessons and family restaurant vouchers up for for grabs.