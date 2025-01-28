Lancashire dental surgery to be sandwiched by flats above and below it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three new one-bedroomed flats are to be added to the basement and first floor of a Lancshire dental surgery.

Rafiq Ventures Limited has been granted planning permission with six conditions for the alterations to the premises on Whalley Range, Blackburn.

This means that the conversion of the building, currently home to Drakes Dental Care on the ground floor, can now go ahead.

Permission hs been granted for three new flats above and below a dental surgery. Credit: Bruno Pereira from Pixabay | Bruno Pereira from Pixabay

A planning officer’s report says: “The application site is a corner property at the junction of Whalley Range and Wesley Street.

“The property has large display windows to the front and side within both the ground floor and first floor.

“The property is currently occupied at ground floor by a dentist surgery with the upper floor having a retail approval though it is currently vacant.

“Following amendment received December 19 planning approval is sought for change of use of the first floor and basement level to provide three self-contained flats.

“The proposal also provides for associated alterations by way of the insertion of basement level windows to the side elevation and addition of glazed door to the rear.

“Although the site is within the defined Whalley Range district centre, the immediate setting is mixed in character, with residential units dominating the adjoining terrace, including the attached property. Similarly, Wesley street is also residential.

“However, the application property currently has a dentist surgery at ground floor that would be retained post-development.

“The proposal therefore provides for flats above the commercial premises and a further flat within the basement of the building.

“Public Protection colleagues offer no objection subject to conditions securing changes to the glazing specification, mechanical ventilation to the flats and insulation measures between the existing ground floor dentist and the new basement level flat.

“The amended plans exclude the areas within the basement where it would not be possible to offer appropriate natural light and/or ventilation.

“The retained yard area provides limited opportunity for recreational use by future occupants.

“However, the site is in close proximity to large areas of open space (to the north) and a children’s play area to the east. On balance, recreational needs can be met.

“The proposed development provides for three one bedroom units.

“The proposed changes are considered to have an extremely limited impact on character and appearance of the host building and wider locality.”