Lancashire curry houses named among best in UK

A host of Lancashire restaurants feature in the English Curry Awards nominations 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

A wealth of the city’s best curry restaurants have scored themselves nominations for the English Curry Awards 2023. Now in its 12th year, the contest includes categories taking in everything from best restaurant, to best management teams to best takeaway.

The shortlisted finalists have been chosen by the public and the winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Birmingham on Monday, August 14.

Take a look at the 7 Lancashire restaurants that know their spice!

Twisted Indian street food has been nominated in the Curry Restaurant of the year category for the north west 2023 which it won last year

1. Twisted Indian street food, Blackpool

Twisted Indian street food has been nominated in the Curry Restaurant of the year category for the north west 2023 which it won last year Photo: Google

Abdullah's Restaurant (Rising Bridge) is in also in the running for the Curry Restaurant of the Year 2023

2. Abdullah's Restaurant (Rising Bridge)

Abdullah's Restaurant (Rising Bridge) is in also in the running for the Curry Restaurant of the Year 2023 Photo: Google

Seventy One, Poulton-le-Fylde, is also hoping to win the coveted title of Curry Restaurant of the Year 2023

3. Seventy One, Poulton-le-Fylde

Seventy One, Poulton-le-Fylde, is also hoping to win the coveted title of Curry Restaurant of the Year 2023 Photo: Google

Ashiana in Preston is in the running for the Customer Experience of the Year in the north west 2023

4. Ashiana Restaurant, Preston

Ashiana in Preston is in the running for the Customer Experience of the Year in the north west 2023 Photo: Google

