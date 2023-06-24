Lancashire curry houses named among best in UK
A host of Lancashire restaurants feature in the English Curry Awards nominations 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
A wealth of the city’s best curry restaurants have scored themselves nominations for the English Curry Awards 2023. Now in its 12th year, the contest includes categories taking in everything from best restaurant, to best management teams to best takeaway.
The shortlisted finalists have been chosen by the public and the winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Birmingham on Monday, August 14.
Take a look at the 7 Lancashire restaurants that know their spice!
