Lancashire cricket legend David 'Bumble' Lloyd collection up for auction

A unique collection of record breaking, match used cricket bats, caps and man of the match medals once owned by Lancashire cricket legend David "Bumble" Lloyd is going under the hammer next month.

By Emma Downey
Published 17th May 2023, 12:30 BST

The sporting memorabilia auction will take place online and at Graham Budd Auctions in Northants on June 6 and 7. Many of the artifacts are being sold by the cricketer himself, with prices estimated at £7 - £10,000 for the whole collection.

David Convery, head of memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions: “A part of the great Lancs. side during the 1970’s, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd collected three consecutive Gillette Cup Winners medals in 1970, 1971 and 1972, adding a fourth in 1975, scoring over a 1000 runs in each of the first three seasons. We can testify that the stories and the character behind each lot add real value to the trophies of a truly wonderful and far reaching career in a game that Bumble has given so much towards.”

Take a look at some of the items being auctioned off including the match used cricket bat signed by the England - Australia 1974 teams and medals.

To view the entire David Lloyd memorabilia collection up for auction click HERE.

A unique collection of record breaking, match used cricket bats, caps and man of the match medals once owned by Lancashire cricket legend David "Bumble" Lloyd (pictured) is going under the hammer next month online

1. Lancashire cricketer David Bumble' Lloyd auction collection

A unique collection of record breaking, match used cricket bats, caps and man of the match medals once owned by Lancashire cricket legend David "Bumble" Lloyd (pictured) is going under the hammer next month online Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
The XL shirt with button-up collar and embroidered three lion badge and Wills International Cup badge is on offer

2. A David Lloyd blue Wills International Cup shirt

The XL shirt with button-up collar and embroidered three lion badge and Wills International Cup badge is on offer Photo: Graham Budd Auctions

Photo Sales
A David Lloyd white-metal 1972 Gillette Cup Winners medal can also be purchased

3. David 'Bumble' Lloyd cricket collection auction

A David Lloyd white-metal 1972 Gillette Cup Winners medal can also be purchased Photo: Graham Budd Auctions

Photo Sales
Many of the artifacts are being sold by the cricketer and prices are estimated at £7 - £10,000 for the whole collection

4. David Lloyd cap, for the MCC Tour to Australia 1974-75

Many of the artifacts are being sold by the cricketer and prices are estimated at £7 - £10,000 for the whole collection Photo: Graham Budd Auctions

Photo Sales
