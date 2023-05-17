Lancashire cricket legend David 'Bumble' Lloyd collection up for auction
A unique collection of record breaking, match used cricket bats, caps and man of the match medals once owned by Lancashire cricket legend David "Bumble" Lloyd is going under the hammer next month.
The sporting memorabilia auction will take place online and at Graham Budd Auctions in Northants on June 6 and 7. Many of the artifacts are being sold by the cricketer himself, with prices estimated at £7 - £10,000 for the whole collection.
David Convery, head of memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions: “A part of the great Lancs. side during the 1970’s, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd collected three consecutive Gillette Cup Winners medals in 1970, 1971 and 1972, adding a fourth in 1975, scoring over a 1000 runs in each of the first three seasons. We can testify that the stories and the character behind each lot add real value to the trophies of a truly wonderful and far reaching career in a game that Bumble has given so much towards.”
Take a look at some of the items being auctioned off including the match used cricket bat signed by the England - Australia 1974 teams and medals.