The sporting memorabilia auction will take place online and at Graham Budd Auctions in Northants on June 6 and 7. Many of the artifacts are being sold by the cricketer himself, with prices estimated at £7 - £10,000 for the whole collection.

David Convery, head of memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions: “A part of the great Lancs. side during the 1970’s, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd collected three consecutive Gillette Cup Winners medals in 1970, 1971 and 1972, adding a fourth in 1975, scoring over a 1000 runs in each of the first three seasons. We can testify that the stories and the character behind each lot add real value to the trophies of a truly wonderful and far reaching career in a game that Bumble has given so much towards.”