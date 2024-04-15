Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson and wife Lucy Beaumont announce they are divorcing after 9 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Comedians Jon and Lucy, who share a seven-year-old daughter, revealed they were divorcing in a joint statement on their social media channels ahead of the weekend.
The couple married in April 2015 after being matched together by fellow comedian Roisin Conaty (Man Down, After Life) and have starred together in the show Meet The Richardsons, in which they play “exaggerated versions of themselves”, since 2020.
The “at home mockumentary” series returned to Dave on April 8 for its fifth series and so fans have surely been left shocked to learn that the couple have decided to part ways.
Revealing the pair’s decision to separate, the statement said: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.
“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”
Former Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Jon, 41 is best known for his appearances on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
In 2018, Jon also launched the panel show Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, which ran on Dave for two series, and he has previously co-hosted with Russell Howard on BBC Radio 6 Music.
Meanwhile Hull local Lucy, 40, is a BATFA award-nominated actor and comedian, who has featured on panel shows including: Would I Lie To You?, The Last Leg and Have I Got News For You.
The couple were also regulars on Celebrity Gogglebox, keeping their fans entertained with their witty comebacks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.