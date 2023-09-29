News you can trust since 1886
Preston is the 3rd cheapest city for childcare in the UK, new study reveals

The new study looking at the average costs of nurseries in different UK cities for two kids found Preston to be the 3rd cheapest city for childcare.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
The new study from OutdoorToys has analysed the data which can be found here.

Preston was crowned the third cheapest city in the UK for childcare, with an average annual nursery cost of £12,000 for two children.

Nurseries are vital for children’s development as it gives them an early start on their education, laying the foundations of maths and literacy, and preparing them for the next step.

Derry is crowned the cheapest city in the UK for childcare, with an average annual nursery cost of £4,554 for two children! Access to affordable childcare is vital for working parents, a privilege not many have at the moment. This Northern Irish city is the only city in the study that doesn’t hit double figures, making it the most affordable for parents.

Although these fees exceed £10K a year, in second place as the cheapest city in the UK for childcare is Wakefield, with an average annual nursery cost of £11,520. As well as giving parents the time to work, childcare is hugely beneficial for kids too, helping them develop important social skills and make new friends.

Parents in London are paying the most for childcare, spending £37,740 on average in a year for two kids.

