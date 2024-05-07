Lancashire choir of the year wins in Yorkshire!

After a really successful year last year, which culminated in being named Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023, Pendle Ladies Choir (formerly Nelson Civic Ladies Choir) had a recent win in Yorkshire.
By Caroline GreavesContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 11:57 BST
Under the musical direction of John Garrett and accompanied by Elizabeth Cockshott, the choir won the Ladies Choir class at the Eskdale Music Festival. The festival, which is held in the lovely setting of Whitby Pavilion, is open to choirs from all over the UK.

Whilst the choir enjoy competing with other choirs, they can more often be seen performing locally, often in support of local charities.

On Saturday 11th May you can see them at St. Thomas's Church in Barrowford, where they will be singing to support the church. Further details can be found on the choir's website. evoice.org.uk/pendleladieschor

