Lancashire choir of the year wins in Yorkshire!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the musical direction of John Garrett and accompanied by Elizabeth Cockshott, the choir won the Ladies Choir class at the Eskdale Music Festival. The festival, which is held in the lovely setting of Whitby Pavilion, is open to choirs from all over the UK.

Whilst the choir enjoy competing with other choirs, they can more often be seen performing locally, often in support of local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...