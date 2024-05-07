Lancashire choir of the year wins in Yorkshire!
Under the musical direction of John Garrett and accompanied by Elizabeth Cockshott, the choir won the Ladies Choir class at the Eskdale Music Festival. The festival, which is held in the lovely setting of Whitby Pavilion, is open to choirs from all over the UK.
Whilst the choir enjoy competing with other choirs, they can more often be seen performing locally, often in support of local charities.
On Saturday 11th May you can see them at St. Thomas's Church in Barrowford, where they will be singing to support the church. Further details can be found on the choir's website. evoice.org.uk/pendleladieschor