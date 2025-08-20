Two Lancashire TV stars have joined a whole host of celebrities in issuing an urgent appeal to our government.

Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon and Preston born actress Kate Holderness are amongst those who have put their names to an open letter sent to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, urging him to make the upcoming National Cancer Plan for England a “turning point for cancer”.

The National Cancer Plan, which aims to tackle cancer in England, is currently being developled by the UK Goverment and once set, it will define cancer research and care for the next decade.

In the letter, Hayley and Kate - both who have starred in Coronation Stret and Emmerdale- as well as stars such as Hollywood actor Will Poultor, TV presenter Carol Vorderman and two Stricly Come Dancing legends call on Wes Streeting “to delivery real change for people affected by cancer”.

Penned by Cancer Research UK, the letter states that “nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetimes, and across England, cancer cases are increasing, patients face unacceptable waits and unequal access to treatment”.

Noting that “in 2024 alone, 74,000 people in England were not treated on time for cancer”, the letter adds “People affected by cancer deserve better. They need better”.

They are calling on Wes Streeting to ensure the National Cancer Plan will commit to thge following aims:

diagnose more cancers earlier

address inequalities in access to treatment

build an NHS powered by research and innovation

reduce smoking rates

meet all cancer waiting times targets by July 2029.

Lancashire's Hayley Tamaddon and Kate Holderness are amongst the stars who have signed a Cancer Research UK letter urging the government to deliver change for cancer sufferers. | cr_uk on Instagram

Who else has signed it?

As well as the two Lancashire actresses, the full list of stars are:

Radio DJ Adele Roberts, who is also the fiancee of Preston star Kate

TV presenter Alex Brooker

TV presenter Alison Hammond

Paralympian Amy Conroy

TV presenter Carol Vorderman

Reality star Chris Hughes

Designer Dame Zandra Rhodes

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell

TV Doctor Dr Amir Khan

TV Doctor DR Hilary Jones MBE

Comedian Ellie Taylor

Actress Jacqueline Boatswain

YoutuberJim Chapman

Entrepreneur Kanya King

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones

Media personality Katie Piper

Actor Kola Bokinni

Actor Larry Lamb

The Traitors UK winner Leanne Quigley

Sports presenter and former footballer Liam MacDevitt

Married at First Sight host Mel Schilling

News reader Peter Stefanovic

Singer Self Esteem

Actor Will Poulter

Can I sign the letter?

Yes, the open letter is available for all to sign.

You can sign Cancer Research UK’s letter using this link here.

32,635 people had done so by the time this article was written, with the goal being 35,000.

Find out more about Cancer Research UK’s latest campaigns by checking out their website or following their Instagram page.