Lancashire cat owners disagree on mandatory cat microchipping

The people of Lancashire have reacted to the news that cat microchipping is now mandatory...

Starting yesterday, it is now mandatory for all cats over the age of 20 weeks to be microchipped - with their owner’s contact details kept up-to-date in a government-approved database.

The new law is the culmination of legislation passed in March last year, aimed at keeping Britain’s nine million pet cats safe from being lost or stolen.

We wanted to see what cat owners in Lancashire thought of the new rule so we asked them just that - whether mandatory cat microchipping was a good idea - and we received nearly 200 comments back.

There wasn’t a unanimous response to the question so see what people had to say below...

Some people saw issues with the plan

Susan Sturges: “Not for all cats. If cats are indoors for life, they should not need to have to have a microchip”

Gareth Mer: “My cat is 21 years old and has always been a house cat, and has zero interest in going out. I’m not putting him through the trauma of having a micro chip put in him at his age, especially when it’s pointless.”

Nadine Mason: “I think it will stop owners coming forward if they lose their cats as they don’t want to face the fine.”

Simon Ellis: “Tell it to the strays, lol...whatcha gonna do...fine em!?..LOL..Stop being Daft.”

Elaine Ireton: “What happens if people carnt pay the fine?”

Michael Parke: “So who's going to enforce this and how?”

Motor Michael: “Just another money robbing scheme”

Cheryl Payne: “Not sure really, mine has been missing since the 9th of March, she is spayed and chipped. But no sign of her. So in some ways it's pointless.

“They don't always get scanned if in an accident, plus if someone decided to take a cat in, until a vet trip it would only show up if scanned.

“It's a good idea in principle, but the scan process as stated above needs more support. A lot of lovely people that go out and scan are volunteers and give up their own time to try and reunite pets with their family

“So until the rules/law changes about scanning every poor cat that has an accident I don't see the point to be honest.”

Cat microchipping is now mandatory. Credit: Ihsan Adityawarman, Wojciech Kumpicki and Hiang Kanjinna on Pexels | Ihsan Adityawarman, Wojciech Kumpicki and Hiang Kanjinna on Pexels

But most people were happy!

The post received plenty of comments from people just saying yes, they think it is a good idea, but some people elaborated further...

Joanne Eland: “Yes it is a good idea should of happened years ago.”

Yvonne Lawson: “Absolutely! If, sadly, I lost my Cat I would want to know if he were dead or alive!”

Keshani Peiris: “Yes because if anything happens, as a owner u have a chance to find out where cat is or if has been injured xx”

Audrey Bryanhill: “Definitely. If something happens to your cat it can be identified more quickly. Please remember to keep the chip updated if you move.”

Jenine Lumb: “completely agree. all these people claiming their cat is indoor has never lost a cat who wanted to run out. my cat doesn't go further tha the back garden. she's nearly 10 yrs old. I had ver chipped and spayed at 4 months old.”

Michael Ellard: “Yes. Too many cats are left loose.”

Sarah Ashton: “Yup. All cats and dogs should be. Cattle have ear tags,birds have leg rings some animals are ear tatted all for identifying who they belong to so it seems strange anyone would be against it... I have two house cats but they're still chipped ”

Lisa Kellie-Lloyd: “I can't even see why this would be a question. 1000% get then kitties chipped x