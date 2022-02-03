Lancashire brain haemorrhage charity launches 10-10-10 anniversary challenge

The Moss family kickstart the 10th anniversary of the Natalie Kate Moss Trust by launching the 10-10-10 Challenge (l-r) Sebastian Moss, Max Moss, Isabella Botha, George Moss, Oliver Miller, Jen Moss, James Kendall, Niki Moss, Anita Moss (Natalie’s mum), Olivia Moss, Will Moss, Susan Miller, James Miller, Jonathan Moss, Lucy Miller, Kate Miller, and Phil Moss (Natalie’s dad).

A Lancashire based brain haemorrhage and stroke research charity, The Natalie Kate Moss Trust, has launched a 10-10-10 anniversary challenge this February and asks the whole community to help support their work by taking part.

The Natalie Kate Moss Trust, based in Parbold in West Lancashire, has set the challenge to mark its 10th anniversary and say they are "urging anyone who wants to help fund ground-breaking scientific research, leading to new treatments and the prevention of stroke worldwide, to get involved."

The 10-10-10 Challenge provides a simple, flexible and effective framework for fundraising, composing of only three parts- Commit to 10, Donate £10, Nominate 10 people.

The ‘Moss family women’: Natalie’s mum, aunts and cousins launching the 10-10-10 Challenge. (l-r) Susan Miller, Isabella Botha, Anita Moss (Natalie’s mum), Olivia Moss, Jen Moss, and Niki Moss.

Commit to 10 - An exercise based challenge, such as running 10km, walking 10,000 steps, swimming 10 lengths of your local pool.

Donate £10 - Text NKMT10 to 70191 to donate £10.

Nominate 10 people - Get your family, friends, colleagues involved by nominating 10 people and sharing on social media.

The Natalie Kate Moss Trust was founded in 2012 after the sudden death of 26-year-old University of Manchester alumni, Natalie Moss, following a brain haemorrhage.

Focusing on turning this tragedy into something positive, the trust, with has joined forces with Manchester Univeristy, supports ground-breaking research into the prevention and treatment of brain haemorrhages to stop more tragedies occurring.

Speaking about the challenge, Natalie’s sister, and co-founder of The Natalie Kate Moss Trust, Fiona Moss, said: “There are a whole host of scientifically proven benefits to taking on a challenge like this, from giving back to society, reducing stress, improving your physical and mental health, meeting new people and making a difference to future generations. And that’s just the benefits that you will experience, the benefits to us, as a charity, are huge!

“By supporting the 10-10-10 Challenge, it will allow us to continue to support the research into brain haemorrhage and stroke being undertaken by the University of Manchester and the Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre.

“Last year, we committed to raising £300,000 for the University of Manchester to fund the salary and running costs of a post PhD research fellow within the stroke research team and this challenge is one of the fantastic ways you can help us to reach this target.

“We can't wait to see what you commit to…please share your 10-10-10 challenge on social media using the hashtag #101010challenge and don’t forget to tag The Natalie Kate Moss Trust on Facebook and Instagram.”