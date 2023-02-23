Lancashire-born writer Catherine Simpson selected for World Book Night

Catherine Simpson’s “powerful” memoir One Body was selected by The Reading Agency as one of four audiobooks that will be given away on Night, celebrated on April 23.

Now in its 13th year, the initiative is designed to encourage more adults to read, by facilitating a giveaway of thousands of books through partner organisations such as libraries and charities to people who may need extra help to access books and reading.

What’s the book about?

Catherine Simpson with her book, One Body

One Body, which was also shortlisted for Non-Fiction Book of the Year at Scotland’s National Book Awards 2022, documents Catherine’s life journey

within her body through experiences ranging from severe period pain and childbirth to early menopause.

Alongside her career and family life, she’s dealt with misogyny and body-shaming, but also dieted, jogged, tanned, and plucked—attempting to conform to prevailing standards of "acceptable womanhood”.

But when Catherine received a cancer diagnosis following a routine mammogram, she could no longer pummel her body into submission and was forced to take stock. From growing up on a farm where vets were more common than doctors, and where illness was “a nuisance,” she now faced the nuisance of a

lifetime.

“Greatest honour”

It is a huge privilege to be involved in World Book Night. Books have brought such joy into my own life, so it is the greatest honour to be able to share my book with new readers in this way. My memoir One Body touches on themes of isolation, fear and loneliness and I hope it reaches people who feel comforted and less alone after reading it. How wonderful if my words and hard-won experiences can help lighten the load for others through this amazing festival of reading.

Catherine’s writing

Now based in Edinburgh, Catherine Simpson’s memoir When I Had a Little Sister was published by 4th Estate in February 2019 to great acclaim, and her debut novel Truestory was published in 2015. In 2013 she received a Scottish Book Trust New Writers Award.