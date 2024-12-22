Lancashire based Linda Nolan reveals horror fall which knocked her teeth out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire based singer Linda Nolan has this week revealed she knocked her teeth out in a horrid fall.

65-year-old Linda has been battling cancer for nearly two decades now.

The former Nolan sisters star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 but following the all-clear in 2011, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 and since then it has spread to her liver, bones and brain, becoming incurable.

Although Linda has now moved in with her sister Denise and her husband Tom- just five doors down from her own Blackpool home - she says she is still prone to accidents around the house and this week she opened up a particularly nasty one she experienced earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, Linda said: “So I managed to knock some of my teeth out a few weeks back.

“It was just before Halloween and I’d had another fall. Anyway, these children came to Denise’s door, trick or treating, and I’m there, bald as anything, no teeth – and these poor little girls ran away screaming. I couldn’t stop laughing. I love Halloween and they actually thought I was a witch. A real one!”.

Linda Nolan has revealed she recently suffered a major fall at Blackpool home.

As you may have gathered by her anecdote, Linda also told the Mirror: "I try to stay positive. I’ll use jokes and humour as a way to cope.”

Reiterating the importance of trying to stay positive, Linda later added: “I thought my 60th birthday would be my last, but I’m still here five years later.

“It’s easy to sit back and get depressed about it, but I’m still going. My hope for this year? To not die, obviously. I just want to be here with my family. I want us all to be here this time next year, that’s the goal.”

Linda and her family’s closeness has of course been well documented over the years.

Back in 1974, she rose to fame alongside her sisters - Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and later Coleen - as part of the group The Nolans, going on to sell 30 million records.

50 years later, the family have sadly lost one of the sisters - 53-year-old Bernie who died from cancer in 2013 - but are still as close as ever.

Linda even ended her chat with the Mirror by explaining how her family are what keep her going through the tough times.

She said: “I’ve got an amazing family and great friends, some I’ve known since primary school and I try to get out to walk with them at least twice a week, which is key in keeping me active and staying positive. It gets the endorphins flowing."