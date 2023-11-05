Members of the Lodge Artists’ Society and guests have gathered to launch their 45th Annual Exhibition.

Welcomed by the Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Tommy Gray, the special launch reception for the Lodge Artists’ exhibition took place at The Coach House Gallery in Astley Park in Chorley on Thursday November 3.

Having been exhibiting in Astley Park every year since its inception in 1979, the Lodge Artists’ Chairman Polly Carr marked another excellent year with numerous new members of all ages joining.

Then, guest judge Liam Dickinson, himself a well-known local artist, announced the winners of six ‘Highly Commended’ awards, with the winners including Val Jones for her pastel ‘Slipway Cottage’, David Jenkins for his line drawing ‘By Rydal Water’, Pat Richardson for mixed media ‘Emerging Light’, Harsha Radia for ‘House on the Hill’ mixed media/textile, Lorraine Douglas for ‘Up High’ watercolour, and Jackie Williams for ‘Yorkshire Countryside’ in acrylics.

Taysha Manifold then took the ‘Best in Show’ award for her pastel ‘Eventide’. Liam had encouraging words about all of the winning works and commented on the very high standard and huge variety of work exhibited.

He said it was a pleasure to be involved in such a gathering to celebrate our work all together at such an event, as artists tend to work in isolation most of the time. This of course is the beauty of being a member of a society that meets every week to share ideas and techniques.

While one painting by Val Jones has already sold, most sales will remain in place until the end of the exhibition on November 14 and will be included in the ‘People’s Vote’ for which visitors are encouraged to vote.

The exhibition is open on weekdays from 12 noon until 3pm and on weekends from 10am until 3pm. Last year’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner went to Pat Richardson for her mixed media ‘Bleak Midwinter’, which later went on to be a finalist in ‘Lancashire Artist of the Year’.

1 . Lodge Artists' Society winners The Lodge Artists' Society winners for 2023 Photo: Lodge Artists' Society Photo Sales

3 . Judge Liam Dickinson(l) with Taysha Manifold (r) Judge Liam Dickinson(l) with Taysha Manifold (r) Photo: Lodge Artists' Society Photo Sales