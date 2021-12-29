Lancashire and South Cumbria celebrates the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme throughout the year

Over a year on from when the first vaccines were delivered in Lancashire and South Cumbria, the incredible efforts from NHS staff, local partners and volunteers have been praised as the biggest vaccination programme in history continues into the new year.

In the 12 months since the programme started on 8 December 2020, more than 3 million doses had been given, including around 550,000 booster jabs, at GP practices, pharmacies, hospital hubs, vaccination centres, schools and community buildings across Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as a range of mobile sites at locations ranging from football stadiums to music festivals.

Speaking at the time of this anniversary, Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria vaccination programme, said: “Everyone involved in the vaccination programme has played their part in making it the success that it has been. The hard work and dedication from the vaccination teams across our counties has seen us deliver an incredible 3 million doses in just 12 months, which has played a huge part in protecting our citizens from the virus.

2021 has seen the acceleration of the biggest vaccination programme in history.

“We are also grateful to the thousands of people who have come forward to apply for voluntary roles enabling us to roll out the vaccine programme at pace to our local population.

“While it is a time to reflect on a successful year, it is still just as important that those who haven’t already been vaccinated, or are due a second or booster dose, come forward and make sure you and your loved ones are protected.”

Since this anniversary passed, the country has seen the huge acceleration of the vaccination programme in response to the potential threat from the new Omicron variant, with the NHS opening up the booster dose to everyone aged 18 and over.

During the last weekend before Christmas, the NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria gave out more than 45,000 booster jabs, in what was the biggest weekend for the COVID-19 vaccination programme so far.

With 24,896 doses registered during an all-time record 24 hour period on Saturday and a further 20,588 on Sunday, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s chief nurse hailed people for coming forward to get protected against Omicron and urged everyone to ‘keep up the pace’ in booking boosters.

In the week since the Prime Minister declared the fight against Omicron a national mission (between December 13-17), NHS staff and volunteers across Lancashire and South Cumbria delivered an incredible 165,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.

Following this record weekend, Jane Scattergood, who is also a chief nurse, said: “We’ve seen a remarkable response from our citizens in the past week as people surged forward for boosters, and soaring public enthusiasm has been more than matched by NHS staff and volunteer effort, with over 150,000 boosters given since December 13th.

“A record week has been topped off with a 'blockbooster' weekend but the job is not done and my message to everyone is to keep up the pace in coming forward and booking your top-up, as it’s the best weapon in the arsenal against omicron.

“Remember – severe Covid is a preventable disease. We prevent disease with vaccines and prevent transmission with handwashing and some distancing. Please get your protection and help us get life back to normal.”

The NHS is urging everyone who is eligible – 3 months on from their second jab – to get their booster as soon as possible, with appointments continuing to be available over the festive period.

Every eligible adult can now book in for their jab online and given some sites remain busy, the NHS is encouraging people to book in to guarantee their slot.