Saints and Sinners, based at Foxhall Square, has put out a call to adventurous types to try out some of the new toys available – and then report back with an honest review.

The award-winning licenced shop, which provides a safe environment for people to check out clothing, toys and other products, is keen to get some feedback about new range of toys as well as lingerie, naughty role play outfits, lotions, potions and more.

It states: “We’re looking for anyone in the UK aged 18 and over who is happy to write about their experiences with testing sex toys.

"So, if you ever thought about what it’s like to become a sex toy tester, then read on.”

Can anyone be a tester?

Testers need to be 18 and older and love experimenting in the bedroom.

They must live in the UK and must have already written around 5-7 well-written, honest and informative reviews on the shop’s website, about items they already own, (although they don’t necessarily need to have been bought from Saints and Sinners) to demonstrate their writing style.

They need to enjoy having fun in the bedroom (or anywhere else in the house)

Volunteers don’t even need to have used a toy before, as long as they are keen to give them a try.

It would suit people who are the adventurous type and are up for trying out something new and a little different.

The testers should be good at writing down their experiences in an honest and descriptive way – instead of a few blunt words, the shop wants to know how the toys made them feel.

Do testers get paid?

It added: “We don’t pay our testers for reviewing toys, instead, you will be sent sex toys for free and they’ll be yours to keep (and enjoy) forever.

"A lot of the toys and products we need reviewing can be pretty pricey, so you’ll be saving yourself a lot of money by being a Saints and Sinner tester.“Being a free sex toy reviewer comes with a lot of perks…better orgasms and a more adventurous sex life are just a couple.

"We hope you have read the points above before applying, so if you’ve made it this far, make sure you enter the secret code word: Orgasm.

"This helps us find people like you, who are truly interested in becoming sex toy testers.”