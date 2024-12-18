Lancashire actress Tupele Dorgu joins cast of hit BBC show 'Strike'

Lancashire actress Tupele Dorgu has just joined the cast of a hit BBC show which returned for a new series on Monday night.

Preston born Tupele, who is perhaps best known for playing Kelly Crabtree in Coronation Street between 2005-2010 has graced our TV screens this week with a brand new role.

The 47-year-old mum of one has joined the cast of the BBC crime drama Strike, which was adapted from J.K. Rowling’s best-selling crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Now in its sixth series, Strike is one of the UK's most watched dramas, with the last series ‘Troubled Blood’ averaging 8.4 million viewers across its run in 2022.

What is the latest series of Strike about?

Called Strike-Ink Black Heart, detectives Cormoran Strike (played by Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (played by Holliday Grainger) have their hands full with another complex case, which revolves around the murder of Edie Ledwell, the co-creator of popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart.

Before her death, Edie was being perscueted by a myseterious online figure known as 'Anomie' and Strike and Robin must work to uncover Anomie’s true idenity and bring them to justice.

Who does Tupele play?

The former Kirkham Grammar School pupil plays Midge Greenstreet, the new detective hired to help the agency.

Midge works alongside Strike and Robin as they try and solve the case.

She will appear in all four episodes of the series.

What else has Tupele been in?

As well as her six year stint on the ITV soap Coronation Street, Tupele has had roles on Casualty, Waterloo Road, and Doctors whilst she also played Dr Berrington on Hollyoaks between 2015-2016.

Most recently, Tupele had a main role in the mini series The Full Monty in 2023, appeared in an episode of Ridley in 2022 and two episodes of Alma’s Not Normal in 2023.

She has also been a panellist on shows like the Loose Women, This Morning, The Wright Stuff and a contestant on Soapstar Superstar, Come Dine with Me and Total Wipeout.

When can I catch Strike on TV?

Season 6 began on Monday, December 16 at 9:00pm and is on every Monday at that time for the next three weeks.

Strike seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer, as will each new episode as and when it airs on TV.