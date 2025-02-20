Blackpool born soap star Lucy Fallon has shared some gorgeous snaps from a photoshoot just one month after giving birth.

29-year-old Lucy, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street, welcomed the birth of her second child with PNE playing partner Ryan Ledson last month.

The actress, who already shares a two-year-old son called Sonny with Scouser Ryan, gave birth to a girl called Nancy on January 11.

Since the birth of their “teeny angel girl”, Lucy’s Instagram has been flooded with adorable snaps of the youngster with her loved ones.

Yesterday however, the former Hodgson academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil shared a rather different post with her 598k followers.

Blackpool Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has shared some seductive images of herself in a leapord print catsuit. Credit: @lucyfallonx on Instagram | @lucyfallonx on Instagram

In a series of three images, Lucy can be seen looking ever the glamorous goddess in a tight fitting leapord print catsuit as she poses seductively on a couch.

Lucy completes the long with styled golden curls, golden hoop earrings and black Yves Saint Laurent kitten heels.

In the caption she wrote “ femininomenon“ alonside a cheeter and kissing emoji.

The catwalk ready look comes only five weeks after giving birth to Nancy which certainly caused amazement amongst fans and celebrity fans.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Sally Ann Matthews jokingly commented: “Oh hi. Sorry, I’m sure I just sent a ‘welcome baby Nancy’ gift no?? x

Corrie actress turned Strictly champion Ellie Leach said: “i cant with you 🔥”

Lucy’s current colleagues Charlie Jordan and Sally Carman then wrote “excuse me rawr” and “My eyes!!!!! 😭😩😍💛🔥” respectively.

Meanwhile formers Corrie stars Brooke Vincent and Helen Flanagan just posted heart eye emojis.