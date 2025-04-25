Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire actor could be the next James Bond according to the latest odds...

It has been nearly four years since Daniel Craig’s hung up his tux after starring in his final James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’.

Since then there has been feverish speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchises.

In 2024 it was reported that Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had accepted the job, but it seems that this may not have been entirely accurate.

And there is now further doubt about the recruitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the actors to play the character since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

That development has shaken up the odds, and amongst the many well known names now in the ring is Burnley born actor Lucien Laviscount.

Accorinding to oddchecker, the 32-year-old’s best odds of becoming the next Bond are 16/1.

Lucien Laviscount attends the Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere at Villa Miani on March 13, 2025 in Rome. | Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Lucien, who grew up in the Ribble Valley, began his acting career when he was just 10 years old.

His early roles included playing Jake Briggs in iconic children’s soap opera Grange Hill (2007-2008), Ben Richardson in Coroantion Street (2009) and Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road (2010-11).

In 2015, the former Ribblesdale High School pupil joined the main cast of the US dark comedy series Scream Queens alongside American stars Emma Roberts, Lea Michele Abigail Breslin and Keke Palmer.

He also had main cast roles in the crime comedy-drama series Snatch (2017-2018) - for which he was nominated for a National Film Award-, the US musical comedy-drama series Katy Keene (2020) and the Swedish TV show Threesome (2021).

Lucien has then played Alfie in the Netflix show Emily in Paris since 2021 and was nominated in the ‘Best Kiss’ category at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for a kiss shared with lead actress Lily Collins.

Although he is in the running, Lucien is of course not the favourite to take over the role with odds of 16/1.

Instead the current favourite is Divergent and The Gentlemen star Theo James with best odds of 6/4, followed by Henry Cavill on 2/1 and then Aaron Taylor-Johnson on 3/1.

Another Lancashire actor also makes a suprising feature in the James Bond odds.

William Hill have Blackpool born star of Line of Duty and Bandersnatch Craig Parkinson down as 50/1.

We’re rooting for both our Lancashire lads but only time will tell...