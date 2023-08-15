News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Lancashire actor Craig Parkinson parties with Line of Duty cast at Vicky McClure's wedding

Lancashire actor Craig Parkinson has shared pictures of himself partying with the Line of Duty cast at Vicky McClure's wedding over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

Blackpool born Craig, who played DI Matthew "Dot" Cottan in the popular BBC One show, attended Vicky and Welsh director Jonny Owen’s wedding in Nottingham on Friday night (August 11).

In a series of Instragam posts the 47-year-old actor poses with the bride (who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming), as well as other Line of Duty Cast members Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (Detective Inspector Steve Arnott), as well as the show’s creator Jed Mercurio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his Instagram captions, Craig wrote: “Well, it's been SUCH a weekend. The overwhelming love in Nottingham for V&J. What a time seeing old friends and making new ones. So much”

L to R: Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Carol McClure, Blackpool's Craig Parkinson, Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure. Credit: cparkinson76 on InstagramL to R: Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Carol McClure, Blackpool's Craig Parkinson, Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure. Credit: cparkinson76 on Instagram
L to R: Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Carol McClure, Blackpool's Craig Parkinson, Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure. Credit: cparkinson76 on Instagram
Most Popular

“Getting the band back together felt SO good. A total blast that we did this to celebrate this wedding of two of the best and the beautiful”

In the comments, Vicky, also of This is Engand and Broadchurch fame, wrote “Love ya 29!!! What a night!!!”

Read More
Nominations for the 5th Annual British Restaurant Awards announced: which Lancas...

Craig also shared a picture with Jon McClure from the rock band Reverand Makers at the wedding, with the caption “A lovely man. Happy anniversary to @lauradorothymcclure and the big guy.” Despite having the same name, the band are not related to actress Vicky.

Born in Blackpool, Craig attended Blackpool and The Fylde College before moving to London aged 17 to pursue his acting career.

The actor played DI Cotton in Line of Duty between 2012–2021, but is also well known for appearing in Misfits, Whitechapel, Doctor Who and Grace.

Related topics:Line of DutyLancashireBlackpoolJed MercurioTed Hastings