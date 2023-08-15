Lancashire actor Craig Parkinson parties with Line of Duty cast at Vicky McClure's wedding

Blackpool born Craig, who played DI Matthew "Dot" Cottan in the popular BBC One show, attended Vicky and Welsh director Jonny Owen’s wedding in Nottingham on Friday night (August 11).

In a series of Instragam posts the 47-year-old actor poses with the bride (who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming), as well as other Line of Duty Cast members Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (Detective Inspector Steve Arnott), as well as the show’s creator Jed Mercurio.

In his Instagram captions, Craig wrote: “Well, it's been SUCH a weekend. The overwhelming love in Nottingham for V&J. What a time seeing old friends and making new ones. So much”

L to R: Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Carol McClure, Blackpool's Craig Parkinson, Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure. Credit: cparkinson76 on Instagram

“Getting the band back together felt SO good. A total blast that we did this to celebrate this wedding of two of the best and the beautiful”

In the comments, Vicky, also of This is Engand and Broadchurch fame, wrote “Love ya 29!!! What a night!!!”

Craig also shared a picture with Jon McClure from the rock band Reverand Makers at the wedding, with the caption “A lovely man. Happy anniversary to @lauradorothymcclure and the big guy.” Despite having the same name, the band are not related to actress Vicky.

Born in Blackpool, Craig attended Blackpool and The Fylde College before moving to London aged 17 to pursue his acting career.