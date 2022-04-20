Zoe Harbon , 41, of Gillow Road, says her 12-year-old son Jack, who is disabled and has autism, was verbally abused and then dragged to the floor by a group of cruel youths while he was at Wesham Recreation Ground with pals.

Jack, who struggles with a condition called Hypotonia which means he has low muscle tone, as well as joint problems, was left distressed by the incident.

Pate Marquis with Jack Harbon and the Toy Story truck

Zoe posted a message about the incident on the Kirkham and Wesham Community Facebook group, and it was spotted by Pete Marquis, who runs a machinery and plant hire firm.

Pete contacted her and two days later he took Jack and Zoe out in his special Toy Story-themed truck, which he uses for charitable events.

He took them to the works yard in Lea, near Kirkham, and let Jack, who is currently home-schooled, drive a mini-digger and and even bought him a giant Lego set from Smyths toy shop.

Zoe, who had heard of Pete but didn’t know him personally, said: “Jack struggles with his mobility, so for these older boys to drag him over was really cowardly and cruel.

Young Jack Harbon with the mini-truck

"He doesn’t usually go to the park without me, so it really shook him up.

"After I put it on Facebook, Pete Marquis came to the rescue. He treated us both like royalty and told Jack that the bullies were pathetic.

"It really lifted Jack up and it was so kind. It restores your faith in people after things like that happen.”

Pete said: “I was bullied when I was young and it’s horrible.

Zoe Harbon and son Jackj

"This young lad didn’t deserve that, so I just thought I’d nip his bad feelings in the bud.

"It was just two hours out of my day – we don’t do these things for accolades, it was just worth doing.”