Three years on from when much-loved historic event was last staged, roads will be closed to traffic while the parade takes place through Saturday morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid driving into the centre of Kirkham between 9am and noon and all vehicles should be removed from the route by 8am.

The parade will start around 9.10am at St Joseph's Church, Garstang Road North, Wesham and will go into Kirkham via Station Road, Poulton Street, Preston Street, Freckleton Street, Old Row, Marsden Street, Stanley Street, Kirkgate, Marsden Street, Orders Lane, Mellor Road and Station Road to the War Memorial at Wesham where it will again turn around and travel back to Kirkham.

A previous Kirkham and Wesham Club Day

Angela Hunter of the event organising committee said: “We’re delighted to be back. Club Day is a traditional family day with a long history of bringing together the Churches in the town.

“It’s a very special day each year for everyone and the people of Kirkham turn out in their hundreds to watch the parade, with some of the churches holding garden fetes/flower festivals in the afternoon.

"With the annual fair also on the field adjacent to Memorial Park, Club Day attracts visitors from far and wide, with many people who used to live in the area coming back, and it so good for it to be happening again after two years away.

“The Club Day Committee would like to thank all those who both participate and assist with the organisation. We hope everyone has a wonderful day.”