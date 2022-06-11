Club Day dates back some 150 years but the Covid pandemic prevented it hapeningin 2020 and 2021 and organisers were delighted to be able to host it again.

A procession through the streets on Saturday morning was followed by funfair delights and church events in the afternoon, with all six churches in the two towns represented by a rose queen.

Angela Hunter of the event organising committee said: “We’re delighted to be back. Club Day is a traditional family day with a long history of bringing together the Churches in the town.

“It’s a very special day each year for everyone and the people of Kirkham turn out in their hundreds to watch the parade, with some of the churches holding garden fetes/flower festivals in the afternoon.

"With the annual fair also on the field adjacent to Memorial Park, Club Day attracts visitors from far and wide, with many people who used to live in the area coming back, and it so good for it to be happening again after two years away.”

Delight for all ages. The Kirkham and Wesham Club Day procession brought a smile to the face of this youngster

Huge support from townsfolk Spectators galore lined the streets for the Kirkham and Wesham Club Day procession

Hitting the right notes Musical accompaniment is always a key part of the Kirkham and Wesham Club Day procession

A class act Kirkham and Wesham Primary School was among those taking part in the procession