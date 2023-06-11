News you can trust since 1886
Kirkham and Wesham Club Day: 24 pictures from the traditional family day out over the weekend

Hundreds of people from across Lancashire turned out to watch the event.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The annual Kirkham and Wesham Club Day took place over the weekend – with hundreds of people in attendance.

The event is a traditional family day with a long history of bringing together the Churches in the town with a procession which begins in Wesham and takes in all the main streets.A spokesman for the organisers said: “On this special day each year all the Churches process through Kirkham with their banners, brass bands and their chosen Rose Queen together with her attendants.“This is a special day for everyone and the people of Kirkham turn out in their hundreds to watch this traditional event. Following the morning procession some of the churches hold garden fetes/flower festivals in the afternoon.”Kirkham & Wesham Clubday dates back over 150 years.

Musical interlude

Musical interlude Photo: Neil Cross

The packed streets of Kirkham

The packed streets of Kirkham Photo: Neil Cross

The procession makes its way through Kirkham

The procession makes its way through Kirkham Photo: Neil Cross

Rainbows and Brownies

Rainbows and Brownies Photo: Neil Cross

