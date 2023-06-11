The event is a traditional family day with a long history of bringing together the Churches in the town with a procession which begins in Wesham and takes in all the main streets.A spokesman for the organisers said: “On this special day each year all the Churches process through Kirkham with their banners, brass bands and their chosen Rose Queen together with her attendants.“This is a special day for everyone and the people of Kirkham turn out in their hundreds to watch this traditional event. Following the morning procession some of the churches hold garden fetes/flower festivals in the afternoon.”Kirkham & Wesham Clubday dates back over 150 years.