Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair: 12 pictures from a memorable weekend in the Fylde countryside
All manners of vehicles were on show at Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:47 pm
The event held at The Villa on Moss Side Lane, Wrea Green made its debut in 2021 and proved a big hit with visitors, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.
It’s return was held over two days, with visitors able to see steam vehicles, enjoy entertainment, shows, and hospitality alongside an array of stalls.
Vintage tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, and stationary engines were all on display and there was a fun fair for families to enjoy.
Most Popular
-
1
M6 closed southbound near Preston following 'serious collision'
-
2
Plans submitted for key employment site in Central Lancashire could lead to 5,600 full time jobs
-
3
M6 crash: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
-
4
Brockholes Brow speed camera van greets drivers as A59 reopens in Preston
-
5
More frustration as fly tippers strike again outside St Luke's Church in Preston