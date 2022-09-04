Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair: 12 pictures from a memorable weekend in the Fylde countryside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Foster and Hannah Bickley with their impressive machine at Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Steam Fair at The Villa, Wrea Green.

The event held at The Villa on Moss Side Lane, Wrea Green made its debut in 2021 and proved a big hit with visitors, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

It’s return was held over two days, with visitors able to see steam vehicles, enjoy entertainment, shows, and hospitality alongside an array of stalls.

Vintage tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, and stationary engines were all on display and there was a fun fair for families to enjoy.

Damian Hardacre with his dad's fourth scale Foster traction engine at Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Steam Fair at The Villa, Wrea Green.

Michael and Stephen Ward with their 12 ton Burrell steam roller 'Old Isaac'.

Alan Atkinson and his grandson Raiph Roberts with their half scale Atkinson wagon.

Brian Morgan with his 1915 Aveling and Porter engine, which was among the machines to admire at the Steam Fair.

A visitors checks out the tractors on show at the Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Steam Fair at The Villa, Wrea Green.

All manner of vehicles were on show at the Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Steam Fair at The Villa, Wrea Green.

Alan Wright with his Austin A40 Pickup van.

Kevin Maxwell proudly shows off his 1957 Willis Jeep.

Time for a break next to this very well-preserved vintage car.

Time for a chat amid the impressive array of vehicles at the Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Steam Fair.