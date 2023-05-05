King Charles Coronation: We went to a South Ribble primary school to discuss the Coronation
With King Charles coronation fast approaching, we visited New Longton All Saints school to discuss with the infants what they knew about this weekend's events.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
We asked the young students what they thought the King’s name was, where does he live, does he have any pets and even more so we could test their knowledge on the run-up to this weekend.
Watch the video to find out just how much they knew about our new King, Charles III and his life as a Royal.