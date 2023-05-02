King Charles Coronation: Bretherton awash with homemade decorations as WI decorates village in royal colours
Across Lancashire and the rest of the country people are preparing for the Coronation of King Charles II.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:45 BST
The Women’s Institute group in Bretherton has decorated the village in red, white, and blue as part of the coronation celebrations.
The craft group say that they are ‘thrilled’ with what they have done and describe themselves as a ‘community that has gone woolly for the Coronation.’
