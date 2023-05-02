News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

King Charles Coronation: Bretherton awash with homemade decorations as WI decorates village in royal colours

Across Lancashire and the rest of the country people are preparing for the Coronation of King Charles II.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:45 BST

The Women’s Institute group in Bretherton has decorated the village in red, white, and blue as part of the coronation celebrations.

The craft group say that they are ‘thrilled’ with what they have done and describe themselves as a ‘community that has gone woolly for the Coronation.’

Undefined: readMore
Bretherton coronation decorations by the WI Craft group.

1. Bretherton coronation decorations.jpg

Bretherton coronation decorations by the WI Craft group. Photo: WI Craft group

Photo Sales
The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village.

2. Bretherton Coronation decorations

The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village. Photo: WI Craft group

Photo Sales
The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village.

3. Bretherton Coronation decorations

The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village. Photo: WI Craft group

Photo Sales
The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village.

4. Bretherton Coronation decorations

The WI Craft group in Bretherton have been working hard to decorate the village. Photo: WI Craft group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:CoronationLancashire